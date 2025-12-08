2026 Golden Globes nominations are out: Full list
What's the story
The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall. The awards cover films, television shows, and, for the first time, podcasts. Joel Edgerton, Oscar Isaac, Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Wagner Moura, and Jeremy Allen White lead Best Actor nominees, while Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessie Buckley, Tessa Thompson, Eva Victor, and Renate Reinsve are the female drama section frontrunners. GG will be hosted by Nikki Glaser on January 11.
Film highlights
'Frankenstein,' 'Sinners' dominate film nominations
Frankenstein, Sinners, The Secret Agent, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, and Sentimental Value are fighting for the Best Picture Drama trophy. In the Musical/Comedy section, One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, No Other Choice, Marty Supreme, and Nouvelle Vague are competing.
Actors
Best Comedy/Musical Actors nominations
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Lee Byung-hun, and Jesse Plemons. Best Actress: Kate Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, and Rose Byrne.
Song highlights
'Wicked: For Good' and 'Train Dreams' lead song nominations
In the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category, Wicked: For Good received two nominations for No Place Like Home and The Girl in the Bubble. Other nominees include Dream as One from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, and Train Dreams (Train Dreams). The Best Original Score - Motion Picture category saw nominations for Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another, Sirat, Hamnet), Hans Zimmer (F1), Ludwig Goransson (Sinners), and Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein).
Television highlights
'The Beast in Me,' 'All Her Fault' lead drama nominations
The nominees for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama include Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). In the women's category, Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend) picked up nominations.
Comedy highlights
'Nobody Wants This' and 'The Studio' lead comedy nominations
The nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy include Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jean Smart (Hacks), and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday). In the men's section, Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Glen Powell (Chad Powers), Seth Rogen (The Studio), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Martin Short and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) got nods.