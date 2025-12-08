2026 Golden Globes nominations are out: Full list

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall. The awards cover films, television shows, and, for the first time, podcasts. Joel Edgerton, Oscar Isaac , Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson , Wagner Moura, and Jeremy Allen White lead Best Actor nominees, while Julia Roberts , Jennifer Lawrence , Jessie Buckley, Tessa Thompson, Eva Victor, and Renate Reinsve are the female drama section frontrunners. GG will be hosted by Nikki Glaser on January 11.

Film highlights 'Frankenstein,' 'Sinners' dominate film nominations Frankenstein, Sinners, The Secret Agent, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, and Sentimental Value are fighting for the Best Picture Drama trophy. In the Musical/Comedy section, One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, Bugonia, No Other Choice, Marty Supreme, and Nouvelle Vague are competing.

Song highlights 'Wicked: For Good' and 'Train Dreams' lead song nominations In the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category, Wicked: For Good received two nominations for No Place Like Home and The Girl in the Bubble. Other nominees include Dream as One from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, and Train Dreams (Train Dreams). The Best Original Score - Motion Picture category saw nominations for Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another, Sirat, Hamnet), Hans Zimmer (F1), Ludwig Goransson (Sinners), and Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein).

Television highlights 'The Beast in Me,' 'All Her Fault' lead drama nominations The nominees for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama include Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). In the women's category, Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend) picked up nominations.