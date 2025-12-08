Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' a 'must-watch'
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor is hyping up Rashmika Mandanna's new film, The Girlfriend, calling it a "mandatory watch" on her Instagram Story.
The movie hit theaters on November 7 and just dropped on Netflix December 5. It's been picking up strong reviews from both critics and viewers.
What's the film about?
The Girlfriend follows Bhooma (Mandanna), a literature student caught in an abusive relationship with Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty).
The story dives into emotional manipulation and control, but also highlights how Bhooma's friendship with Durga (Anu Emmanuel) becomes her support system—showing the power of female solidarity when things get tough.