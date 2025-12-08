Janhvi Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' a 'must-watch' Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor is hyping up Rashmika Mandanna's new film, The Girlfriend, calling it a "mandatory watch" on her Instagram Story.

The movie hit theaters on November 7 and just dropped on Netflix December 5. It's been picking up strong reviews from both critics and viewers.