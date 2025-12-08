Kerala actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 assault case; 6 others convicted
Malayalam actor Dileep has been found not guilty in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case involving a fellow actress. The court cleared him of all charges, including gang rape and criminal conspiracy.
However, six other men—N.S. Sunil (Pulsar Suni), Martin Antony, B. Manikandan, V.P. Vijeesh, H. Salim (Vadiwal Salim), and Pradeep—were convicted after the court ruled there was solid evidence against them.
What's next for the convicts—and Dileep?
The six convicted will hear their sentences on December 12, with life imprisonment likely given how serious the crimes were.
The prosecution isn't done yet—they plan to appeal Dileep's acquittal in High Court.
This case has drawn huge public attention since it began back in 2017 when the actress was abducted and assaulted while returning from a film shoot.