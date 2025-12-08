'Akhanda 2': Balakrishna slashes salary; film targets December 25 release
What's the story
Nandamuri Balakrishna, the lead actor of Akhanda 2, has reportedly agreed to cut almost 17% of his salary to help producers clear pending dues. The film was earlier scheduled for a December 5 release but was postponed due to "unavoidable" circumstances. Now, per Deccan Chronicle, Balakrishna has adjusted ₹20 crore from his remuneration so that the movie can be released without any further obstacles.
Delay details
'Akhanda 2' delayed due to Madras High Court order
The release of Akhanda 2 was postponed just a day before its scheduled premiere following an order from the Madras High Court in favor of Eros International Media Limited. Eros had a pending financial deal with Akhanda 2 producers, 14 Reels. The makers announced the delay on social media with a "coming soon" note. Despite this setback, the film is now generating buzz for a potential release on December 25.
Release strategy
'Akhanda 2' team working on new release plan
The makers of Akhanda 2 are currently in talks to get clearance from the Madras High Court, where a related petition is still pending. With discussions reportedly in their final phase, the team is now focusing on finalizing a new release plan. While December 12 was initially considered, it was pushed due to the impending release of Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, a major Hollywood film expected to dominate screens worldwide.
Trailer highlights
Balakrishna's intense screen presence to stand out once again
No matter when the Telugu flick releases, anticipation around it is high. Balakrishna reprises his role as Akhanda, the fierce protector of dharma. Its trailers have been filled with high-energy action sequences and dramatic visuals, with Balakrishna's intense screen presence being the standout feature once again.