'Akhanda 2': Balakrishna slashes salary; film targets December 25 release

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the lead actor of Akhanda 2 , has reportedly agreed to cut almost 17% of his salary to help producers clear pending dues. The film was earlier scheduled for a December 5 release but was postponed due to "unavoidable" circumstances. Now, per Deccan Chronicle, Balakrishna has adjusted ₹20 crore from his remuneration so that the movie can be released without any further obstacles.

Delay details 'Akhanda 2' delayed due to Madras High Court order The release of Akhanda 2 was postponed just a day before its scheduled premiere following an order from the Madras High Court in favor of Eros International Media Limited. Eros had a pending financial deal with Akhanda 2 producers, 14 Reels. The makers announced the delay on social media with a "coming soon" note. Despite this setback, the film is now generating buzz for a potential release on December 25.

Release strategy 'Akhanda 2' team working on new release plan The makers of Akhanda 2 are currently in talks to get clearance from the Madras High Court, where a related petition is still pending. With discussions reportedly in their final phase, the team is now focusing on finalizing a new release plan. While December 12 was initially considered, it was pushed due to the impending release of Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, a major Hollywood film expected to dominate screens worldwide.