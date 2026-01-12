The Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night

Golden Globes: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Hamnet' bag Best Picture

By Isha Sharma Jan 12, 2026

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another has bagged the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical. The film also won awards for Best Screenplay, Director, and Supporting Actress. The Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globes is often broad, with many films that are considered dramas by audiences falling into this category for a better chance of winning.