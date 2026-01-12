Golden Globes: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Hamnet' bag Best Picture
What's the story
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another has bagged the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical. The film also won awards for Best Screenplay, Director, and Supporting Actress. The Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globes is often broad, with many films that are considered dramas by audiences falling into this category for a better chance of winning.
Competitive field
'One Battle After Another' triumphed over tough competition
One Battle After Another emerged victorious in a competitive field that included Richard Linklater's Blue Moon and Nouvelle Vague, Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, and Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice. The film has been a consistent frontrunner this awards season. It has also won at the Critics Choice Awards and received strong guild nominations.
'Hamnet'
'Hamnet' won Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Shakespearean drama Hamnet has also made a mark and clinched Best Motion Picture - Drama. It defeated major titles, namely Frankenstein, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. Hamnet star Jessie Buckley also took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).
Award impact
Golden Globes winners often accelerate Oscar momentum
While Golden Globe success is not strictly a guarantee for the Academy Awards, the ceremony's winners often help build momentum. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026, with Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, and The Secret Agent dominating the buzz.