Golden Globes: Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress (Drama) for 'Hamnet'
What's the story
Jessie Buckley bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance in Hamnet. In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to the Golden Globes and Focus Features. She also thanked Tomasz Sternicki, the film's key grip, who made delicious soup on set.
Gratitude
Buckley shared a heartwarming anecdote about Sternicki
Buckley recalled how she found Sternicki making soup in the back of his truck one day. "He was chopping up potatoes and onions and meat...and he brought his ginormous cast iron pot over from Poland," she said. "This soup started turning up on set, so it was delicious." The film also won Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes.
Film synopsis
'Hamnet' explores Shakespeare's family tragedy
In Hamnet, Buckley plays Agnes Shakespeare, who falls in love with a Latin tutor named William (Paul Mescal). The film follows their love story as they marry and have three children. However, their lives are turned upside down when their only son Hamnet dies from the plague. The Focus Features film received six nominations at this year's Golden Globes and won Best Drama along with Buckley's award.