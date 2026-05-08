Golden Globes rules: Submissions can use AI, but conditions apply

The Golden Globes have announced new rules for the Golden Globes, which will take place in January 2027. One of the major changes is that artificial intelligence (AI) won't automatically disqualify films or performances from contention. The new rules state that "all submissions must include a disclosure describing any generative AI used anywhere in the production."

Performance eligibility AI's role in performances The Golden Globes clarified: "Performances submitted for acting categories must be primarily derived from the work of the credited performer." This means that a performance with some AI involvement could still qualify for a nomination. However, if a performance is "substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence," then it won't be eligible. The term "substantially generated or created" refers to how much AI "replaces or materially determines the performance itself, including the performer's expression, movement, or vocal delivery."

Non-acting categories Key creative contributions must come from credited human individuals For non-acting categories, the Golden Globes stated that a work remains eligible if the key "creative contributions in the relevant craft" come "primarily from credited human individuals." This applies to direction, writing, composition, and animation. The use of AI or other generative tools should only serve as a supporting role and not replace human creative authorship. In contrast, the Academy recently tightened its Oscars rules to protect actors and writers from AI's rise in Hollywood.

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