Stellan Skarsgård won for 'Sentimental Value'

Golden Globes: Stellan Skarsgård clinches Supporting Actor for 'Sentimental Value'

By Isha Sharma 07:20 am Jan 12, 202607:20 am

What's the story

Stellan Skarsgård has won the Golden Globe for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Film Role for his role in Sentimental Value. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife and children. He also emphasized the importance of watching films in theaters. "Hopefully you will see it in the cinema because they are an extinguished species now," he said. "In a cinema where the lights go down and eventually your chair...That is magic."