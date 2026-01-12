Golden Globes: Stellan Skarsgård clinches Supporting Actor for 'Sentimental Value'
Stellan Skarsgård has won the Golden Globe for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Film Role for his role in Sentimental Value. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife and children. He also emphasized the importance of watching films in theaters. "Hopefully you will see it in the cinema because they are an extinguished species now," he said. "In a cinema where the lights go down and eventually your chair...That is magic."
Skarsgård is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having previously won for his role in the TV mini-series Chernobyl. He was nominated this year alongside Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), and Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly).
Sentimental Value is a small Norwegian film that has become an international sensation. Skarsgård stars alongside Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning in this movie about a renowned director who navigates his relationship with his daughters while preparing for a film starring an American actor. The actor was also nominated at the European Film Awards for Best European Actor.