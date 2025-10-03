Golden Globes shortlists 25 podcasts for inaugural audio award
What's the story
The Golden Globe Awards have announced a list of 25 podcasts that are eligible for their first-ever Audio Award. The award will be presented at the 83rd annual ceremony in January. The nominees will be revealed on December 8, along with the rest of this year's Globe nominees. Some of the top contenders include Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, The Ben Shapiro Show, The Megyn Kelly Show, and The Joe Rogan Experience.
Notable mentions
Other notable contenders in the running
Other notable podcasts that are in the running include Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, Pod Save America, The Daily from The New York Times, and The Mel Robbins Podcast. Pardon My Take, 20/20, 48 Hours, Rotten Mango, and The Shawn Ryan Show have also made it. This new category was announced in May as a way to honor the growing impact of podcast hosts and the increasing importance of audio storytelling in today's content landscape.
Final contenders
Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the event
A few more eligible podcasts include The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, Up First from NPR, and This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von. This new award category will honor both audio and video podcasts that have made a significant impact in the past year. The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on January 11 from the Beverly Hilton hotel. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the event for the second consecutive year.