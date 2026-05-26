'Golmaal 5' shoot is almost done, reveals Tusshar Kapoor

Kapoor's character Lucky is known for his quirky sounds and expressions. However, the actor revealed the character was supposed to be mute originally. "When they signed me, Sharman Joshi suggested that I should train with a theatre actor, Vikas Kadam. He's the one who suggested, 'Since he can hear, let's give him sounds that he is trying to vocalize.'"

Director's dedication

Kapoor's thoughts on Rohit Shetty

Kapoor also praised director Rohit Shetty, calling him the "hardest-working director I've ever worked with." He said, "There's no one who's as serious and professional about his work as him. He inspires me and all of us." The upcoming film will also see the return of Joshi in a pivotal role.