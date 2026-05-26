'Golmaal 5' shoot is almost done, reveals Tusshar Kapoor
What's the story
Tusshar Kapoor, an original part of the Golmaal franchise, recently gave an update on the fifth installment. He revealed to Bollywood Hungama that 80-90% of the shoot is complete and promised that his work with new entrant Akshay Kumar will be "the icing on the cake" for his career. The film, of course, stars series regulars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade.
Character evolution
How Lucky's vocalizations became a thing
Kapoor's character Lucky is known for his quirky sounds and expressions. However, the actor revealed the character was supposed to be mute originally. "When they signed me, Sharman Joshi suggested that I should train with a theatre actor, Vikas Kadam. He's the one who suggested, 'Since he can hear, let's give him sounds that he is trying to vocalize.'"
Director's dedication
Kapoor's thoughts on Rohit Shetty
Kapoor also praised director Rohit Shetty, calling him the "hardest-working director I've ever worked with." He said, "There's no one who's as serious and professional about his work as him. He inspires me and all of us." The upcoming film will also see the return of Joshi in a pivotal role.