'Gondhal' India's 99th Academy Awards entry opens previews October 9
Gondhal, the much-talked-about Marathi psychological thriller by Santosh Davakhar, is gearing up for exclusive preview screenings in major cities starting October 9.
As India's official pick for the 99th Academy Awards, it will be shown in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
The film stands out for weaving Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal folk art into a gripping modern story.
Director Davakhar emphasizes theatrical 'Gondhal' experience
Director Davakhar says these previews are all about letting audiences experience Gondhal as it was meant to be seen in theaters.
With stars like Ishita Deshmukh and Kishor Kadam on board, the movie blends local culture with universal psychological themes.
It has already won big at film festivals (including Santosh Davakhar being honored with the Silver Peacock for Best Director at IFFI and a FIPRESCI Award) and will soon be released in multiple languages, so keep an eye out if you love unique cinema!