'Gondhal' India's 99th Academy Awards entry opens previews October 9

Gondhal, the much-talked-about Marathi psychological thriller by Santosh Davakhar, is gearing up for exclusive preview screenings in major cities starting October 9.

As India's official pick for the 99th Academy Awards, it will be shown in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The film stands out for weaving Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal folk art into a gripping modern story.