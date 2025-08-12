'Good Day' OTT release date is here
Good Day, a 2025 Tamil thriller drama directed by first-timer N Aravindhan, starts streaming on SunNXT from August 15.
The film stars Prithiviraj Ramalingam as a garment factory worker whose rough day spirals into an unexpected crime-solving adventure.
The cast also includes Myna Nandhini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, and Kaali Venkat.
What is the film about?
After a bad day at work and one too many drinks, the protagonist finds himself caught up in a mystery he never saw coming.
Released in theaters in June this year, Good Day has already earned an impressive reception from viewers.
Other OTT arrivals to look out for
Looking for more? Akkenam with Keerthi Pandian lands on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium from August 16.
ZEE5 is dropping Soori's family-friendly Maaman, while director Ram's musical comedy Paranthu Po arrives on JioHotstar—plenty of options for your next movie night.