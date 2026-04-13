Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' surpasses $500 million global box office
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling's latest sci-fi adventure, Project Hail Mary, just soared past the $500 million mark at the global box office.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film pulled in over $420 million by early April 2026, with North America chipping in a hefty $196 million.
Audiences in China and India also showed up big time for this cosmic story.
'Project Hail Mary' nearing 70cr
In India alone, Project Hail Mary is closing in on ₹70 crore after another solid weekend.
The movie, based on Andy Weir's novel, follows Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling) as he tries to save Earth from disaster. Fun fact: Gosling's own daughters voiced an alien character.
The cast also includes Sandra Huller and Milana Vayntrub, and the film hit Indian theaters on March 26.