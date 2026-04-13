Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' surpasses $500 million global box office

'Project Hail Mary' nearing 70cr

In India alone, Project Hail Mary is closing in on ₹70 crore after another solid weekend.

The movie, based on Andy Weir's novel, follows Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling) as he tries to save Earth from disaster. Fun fact: Gosling's own daughters voiced an alien character.

The cast also includes Sandra Huller and Milana Vayntrub, and the film hit Indian theaters on March 26.