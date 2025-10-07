Govinda hints at comeback: What's next for '90s icon
Govinda just told everyone on Instagram that he's "all set for a new inning," hinting at fresh projects from Film City.
Media reports suggest one of these could be a show called Lane Den: It's All About Business.
Fans are buzzing, waiting to see what this next phase brings.
Highlights of Govinda's career
With a career stretching back to 1986's Love 86, Govinda became a '90s icon thanks to his hit comedies like Coolie No. 1 and Hero No. 1.
He even took a break from movies to serve as an MP between 2004 and 2009.
'Duniyadari' marks his return to films
After six years away from the big screen, Govinda is making his return with Duniyadari.
He recently shared a dance rehearsal clip on Instagram—fans loved it, and the video quickly racked up millions of views.
Details about the film are still secret, but excitement is definitely building.