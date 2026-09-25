Govinda says 'Rise and Fall 2' talks happened but unconfirmed

Govinda has addressed the buzz about him joining Rise and Fall 2, saying that while there have been talks, nothing is set yet.

In his words, "Haan, par abhi fix nahi hua hai. Vartalaap hui hai aur lag raha hai... Dekhiye, maybe in future. Abhi fix nahi hai, filhaal toh kuch fix nahi hai. "

So, fans might have to wait a bit longer to see him on the show.