Govinda says 'Rise and Fall 2' talks happened but unconfirmed
Entertainment
Govinda has addressed the buzz about him joining Rise and Fall 2, saying that while there have been talks, nothing is set yet.
In his words, "Haan, par abhi fix nahi hua hai. Vartalaap hui hai aur lag raha hai... Dekhiye, maybe in future. Abhi fix nahi hai, filhaal toh kuch fix nahi hai. "
So, fans might have to wait a bit longer to see him on the show.
Sehwag replaces Grover as host
Virender Sehwag is stepping in as host, replacing Ashneer Grover.
The show will feature 15 contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Swara Bhasker, split into Rulers and Workers.
This time, viewers get to decide who starts where, making things more interactive.
Rise and Fall 2 is returning with its second season.