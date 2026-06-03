Grammy winner Bryson dies at 75 after stroke, Dion tribute Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson, known for Disney hits like Beauty and the Beast and "A Whole New World," has passed away at 75 after a stroke.

Celine Dion, who sang with him on the iconic Beauty and the Beast duet, called him "a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life" and shared how he made her feel welcome when she was new to singing in English.