Grammy winner Bryson dies at 75 after stroke, Dion tribute
Entertainment
Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson, known for Disney hits like Beauty and the Beast and "A Whole New World," has passed away at 75 after a stroke.
Celine Dion, who sang with him on the iconic Beauty and the Beast duet, called him "a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life" and shared how he made her feel welcome when she was new to singing in English.
Bryson family thanks fans, hails music
Bryson's family thanked fans for their support, saying his music will inspire generations.
Bryson's soulful duets left a lasting mark on pop culture, especially for anyone who grew up loving Disney soundtracks.