Grammy winner Kej brings 'DAMROOH' to India Oct-Dec 2026

DAMROOH is inspired by the Damaru drum and blends orchestral music with nature and technology.

Kej calls it "A celebration of nature. A tribute to life. A journey into the energy that connects us all. Hear the universe. Feel the rhythm. Experience DAMROOH." and says he's excited to bring it home: "I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India."

The tour starts in Bengaluru on October 31, then heads to New Delhi (November 28) and Mumbai (December 5), with Ahmedabad and Chennai dates coming soon.

Tickets are up for grabs on District. More information is available on the official DAMROOH site.