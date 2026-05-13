69th Grammy Awards set to air in February 2027

The eligibility period for the 2027 awards will cover music released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The media company registration period is set from June 25 to August 14, while the online entry period runs from July 7 to August 21. First-round voting for the Grammys will take place from October 12-22, with final round voting after nominations are revealed from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

Official statement

'A bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards'

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, "The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world...and this moment is built on exactly that." "This is an exciting time for us as an organization, a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards...We're just getting started, and the best is yet to come." The 2027 Grammys are expected to feature several major artists like BTS, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and Harry Styles.