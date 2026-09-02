Grande ends 'Eternal Sunshine' tour at O2 Arena, begins hiatus
Entertainment
Ariana Grande just finished her "Eternal Sunshine" tour at London's O2 Arena, and it was a tearful send-off.
She was occasionally close to tears, most notably during "One Last Time," a song close to her heart, and thanked fans for sticking by her.
This final show marks the start of her break from public life, with no set return date.
Grande cited scrutiny, performed despite injury
Grande announced her hiatus in August 2026, saying constant public scrutiny made it tough to keep going. She's also stepped back from a big theater role next year.
Despite health worries and a foot injury, she powered through every performance, with 200,000 people attending the London dates alone, and reviews were positive.