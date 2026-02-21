'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane (53) dies after ALS battle
Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" and Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria," died on February 19 at age 53 after battling ALS.
Even as his health declined, he stayed active in raising awareness for ALS and joined the Target ALS Board.
In his final days, he was surrounded by Rebecca Gayheart, their daughters Billie and Georgia, and close friends.
As Dane once said during his illness, he focused on serving others and not letting the disease define him.
Career highlights and personal life
Born in 1972, Dane started out with small TV roles before landing major parts in shows like "Silk Stalkings," "The Last Ship," and especially "Grey's Anatomy," where he became a fan favorite.
He also appeared in movies like "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Marley & Me," and appeared in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."
Off-screen, he shared two daughters with Rebecca Gayheart.