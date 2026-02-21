'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane (53) dies after ALS battle Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" and Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria," died on February 19 at age 53 after battling ALS.

Even as his health declined, he stayed active in raising awareness for ALS and joined the Target ALS Board.

In his final days, he was surrounded by Rebecca Gayheart, their daughters Billie and Georgia, and close friends.

As Dane once said during his illness, he focused on serving others and not letting the disease define him.