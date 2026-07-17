Grover defends 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' comments on podcast

Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, is sticking to her comments from Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

She said more kids in wealthy families could mean more prosperity, but in poorer families it might lead to more poverty.

After getting called out by actor Tejasswi Prakash and facing social media backlash, Madhuri doubled down on a podcast, saying she never told anyone not to have kids.