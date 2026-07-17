Grover defends 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' comments on podcast
Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, is sticking to her comments from Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
She said more kids in wealthy families could mean more prosperity, but in poorer families it might lead to more poverty.
After getting called out by actor Tejasswi Prakash and facing social media backlash, Madhuri doubled down on a podcast, saying she never told anyone not to have kids.
Grover says wealth creators hold power
Madhuri argued that economic power rests with wealth creators and employers, not the poor.
She asked, "Do you really think that the country is actually run by the poor?"
Sharing her own experience of considering a third child but deciding against it due to family concerns, she connected this to her point about prosperity and poverty.
She also noted that fewer people are having children these days.