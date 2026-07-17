GTA 6 preorders pull in $180 million digital sales 1st week
Entertainment
GTA 6 is already breaking records months before its release.
Since preorders opened in June, the game has pulled in $180 million in digital sales during its first week, pretty wild for a title that's not out until November 19, 2026.
Available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, you can grab the standard edition for $80 or go all-in with the ultimate edition at $100.
Analysts project GTA 6 $5.2B globally
Analysts expect GTA 6 to make up to $5.2 billion globally by launch week, selling around 51 million copies at an average price of $88 each.
If these numbers hold up, it'll easily top GTA 5's legendary launch.
Analysts estimate the game's development budget was between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, making it one of the most expensive projects ever in gaming history.