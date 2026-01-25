GTA 6: Trailer 3 might drop soon—here's what fans can expect

What's new and what's next?

The second trailer introduced us to the game's new protagonists, plus gave a peek at gameplay and some standout music.

Rumor has it the third trailer could arrive around May 2026 (sometime in spring 2026)—likely with more details on game mechanics, characters, soundtrack previews, and maybe even a look at the next iteration of GTA Online.

After some delays for extra polish, GTA 6 is now set to launch on November 19, 2026.

Keep an eye out for more updates after Take-Two's earnings call on February 3, 2026!