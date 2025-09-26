'Gullak' actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta exits ahead of Season 5

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who has been a part of the popular series Gullak since its inception, has reportedly exited the show ahead of its fifth season. The actor's exit is attributed to creative differences with the makers. According to Mid-Day, Anant V Joshi (Ajey) is being considered as his replacement.

Departure details Creative differences led to Gupta's exit Gupta, who plays the role of Annu Mishra in Gullak, had a successful run with The Viral Fever for four seasons. However, their collaboration hit a roadblock over creative differences regarding his character in the upcoming season. An insider told the portal, "Vaibhav and The Viral Fever's team had a fruitful partnership for four seasons but they had creative disagreements pertaining to the fifth."

Replacement discussions Joshi being considered as replacement As the production for the fifth season of Gullak is set to begin soon, the makers are reportedly in talks with actor Joshi to take over Gupta's role. Joshi has previously worked in dramedies like Maamla Legal Hai and Kathal, making him a suitable candidate for the show. The fifth season also stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar.