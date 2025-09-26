'Gullak' actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta exits ahead of Season 5
What's the story
Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who has been a part of the popular series Gullak since its inception, has reportedly exited the show ahead of its fifth season. The actor's exit is attributed to creative differences with the makers. According to Mid-Day, Anant V Joshi (Ajey) is being considered as his replacement.
Departure details
Creative differences led to Gupta's exit
Gupta, who plays the role of Annu Mishra in Gullak, had a successful run with The Viral Fever for four seasons. However, their collaboration hit a roadblock over creative differences regarding his character in the upcoming season. An insider told the portal, "Vaibhav and The Viral Fever's team had a fruitful partnership for four seasons but they had creative disagreements pertaining to the fifth."
Replacement discussions
Joshi being considered as replacement
As the production for the fifth season of Gullak is set to begin soon, the makers are reportedly in talks with actor Joshi to take over Gupta's role. Joshi has previously worked in dramedies like Maamla Legal Hai and Kathal, making him a suitable candidate for the show. The fifth season also stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar.
Show's popularity
About 'Gullak'
Gullak is a beloved dramedy series that chronicles the lives of the Mishra family. The show has been lauded for its relatable characters and heartwarming storylines. Gupta's character, Annu, is the eldest son of the family and has been an integral part of the series since its inception. The first four seasons are streaming on SonyLIV.