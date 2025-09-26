'Bads...' lifts Rajat Bedi to IMDb's Top 10 Celebrities list
Actor Rajat Bedi, who made a comeback to the Hindi entertainment industry with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has jumped from the 954th position to the ninth spot on IMDb India. The web series marked his return and debut in the digital space. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMDb India announced its new ranking and credited the actor's sudden rise to his recent role as Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood also marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, who jumped from the 87th to the sixth spot on IMDb India. The series was released on September 18 and features a star-studded cast including Raghav Juyal, Lakshya Lalwani, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Sahher Bambba. It explores the journey of a charismatic outsider through the glamorous yet treacherous world of Bollywood.
Bedi shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Khan on Instagram, writing, "When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like." In the picture, Bedi is seen hugging Khan while smiling for the camera. Meanwhile, the series also has many cameos from A-listers, like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar.