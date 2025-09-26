'Bads...' lifts Rajat Bedi to IMDb's Top 10 Celebrities list

Rajat Bedi makes it to IMDb's Top 10 Popular Celebrities

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:10 pm Sep 26, 2025

What's the story

Actor Rajat Bedi, who made a comeback to the Hindi entertainment industry with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has jumped from the 954th position to the ninth spot on IMDb India. The web series marked his return and debut in the digital space. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMDb India announced its new ranking and credited the actor's sudden rise to his recent role as Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.