'Stranger Things' S05: Creator reveals what to expect from finale
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix soon, with the Duffer Brothers promising a thrilling conclusion. In a recent interview with Variety, Matt Duffer revealed that the upcoming season will feature an all-out battle in Hawkins against Vecna. He also shared that this season will be different as characters are proactive from the beginning.
Season highlights
'What excites us most about this season is...'
Duffer said, "What excites us most about this season is that, from the outset, our characters are proactive; they are on the hunt for Vecna." He added that this season will have one of the "wildest episodes" they've ever created. The first four episodes will be released on Thanksgiving, November 26. The next three will drop on Christmas Day and the finale will premiere on New Year's Eve.
Cast appreciation
Cast's early fame hasn't affected them, says Duffer
Despite being "behind schedule" on editing the last episode, the Duffer Brothers are confident about completing it "soon." The creator also expressed gratitude that the young cast members have not been adversely affected by their early fame. He said, "We're just grateful that they didn't suffer from this experience [as child stars]." The show will feature Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour.