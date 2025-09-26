Ektaa R Kapoor clarifies weight loss comments not about Ram Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Ektaa R Kapoor has set the record straight after her recent comments about weight loss were mistakenly linked to Ram Kapoor.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, she explained her words were about self-doubt and body shaming in general—not aimed at anyone specific.

The mix-up started when she discussed weight management on Instagram just as the new Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo (which tackles body image) dropped, leading to controversy and public responses, including a humorous video from Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor.