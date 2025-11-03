Gulshan Devaiah reveals he was offered 'Jigra' cameo Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Gulshan Devaiah shared that he was offered a small part in Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra but had to turn it down because he wasn't available.

"He wanted me to do something in Jigra too but I wasn't available," he explained, adding the role was just a voice cameo or a brief background appearance.