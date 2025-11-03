Gulshan Devaiah reveals he was offered 'Jigra' cameo
Gulshan Devaiah shared that he was offered a small part in Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra but had to turn it down because he wasn't available.
"He wanted me to do something in Jigra too but I wasn't available," he explained, adding the role was just a voice cameo or a brief background appearance.
Devaiah's stance on friend connections
Devaiah is clear about not asking friends for roles, saying, "If a role comes to me, it does. I guess it's alright."
He's worked with director Vasan Bala on films like Peddlers and lent his voice in Monica O My Darling, yet still turned down Jigra—showing he values natural opportunities over personal connections.
Other notable role offers he has declined
This isn't the first time Devaiah has passed on offers; he's also declined roles in Sacred Games and Yudh.
He prefers working with both established directors and newcomers, always looking for projects that challenge him creatively and feel right.