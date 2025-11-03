Dharmendra hospitalized for routine check-ups; Hema's 'okay' gesture reassures fans Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Dharmendra, the iconic Bollywood actor, was hospitalized in Mumbai last week for routine check-ups, sparking some concern online.

But his wife Hema Malini quickly put fans at ease—when asked about his condition at the airport, she gave an "okay" gesture, quietly reassuring everyone that he's doing well.

The moment made its way across social media.