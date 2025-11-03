Next Article
Dharmendra hospitalized for routine check-ups; Hema's 'okay' gesture reassures fans
Entertainment
Dharmendra, the iconic Bollywood actor, was hospitalized in Mumbai last week for routine check-ups, sparking some concern online.
But his wife Hema Malini quickly put fans at ease—when asked about his condition at the airport, she gave an "okay" gesture, quietly reassuring everyone that he's doing well.
The moment made its way across social media.
Deols kept close watch on grandfather's health
Dharmendra chose to stay in the hospital for a couple of days to finish all his tests comfortably, with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol keeping a close watch despite their busy film schedules.
Health aside, Dharmendra isn't slowing down—he recently appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and will be back on screen this December in Ikkis, just as he turns 90.