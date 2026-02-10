GV Prakash Kumar's 'Lucky The Superstar' gets release date
Get ready for "Lucky The Superstar," a new web film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, premiering on JioHotstar February 20, 2026.
Directed by Uday Mahesh (yep, the guy from "The Family Man"), the film follows a puppy named Lucky who brings some seriously wild luck.
Here's what the film is about
A lost puppy moves from place to place, helping a child emotionally and bringing warmth to a disrupted family.
But things get messy when shady politicians try to use Lucky for their own gain through a stray dog campaign.
Expect an emotional rescue mission with laughs and some sharp political satire as Kumar's character steps up to save the pup.
Supporting cast and crew
The cast features Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, Subbu Panchu, Motta Rajendran, Daniel Annie Pope, Elango Kumaravel, Namo Narayanan, and Madhusudhan Rao.
Music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Navneeth Sundar; editing by Lawrence Kishore.