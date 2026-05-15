Haasan congratulates 'Karuppu' team as Suriya's film opens after delay Entertainment May 15, 2026

Suriya's much-anticipated film Karuppu is out in theaters after a last-minute delay pushed its release by a day.

Kamal Haasan gave the team a shoutout on X, praising their perseverance and saying, "Brother @Suriya_offl's film Karuppu, which faced issues from the time of its release, has now been resolved smoothly, and the film has been released today. My congratulations to Brother Suriya, the producers, director @RJ_Balaji, and the entire film crew. #Karuppu."

Suriya also thanked fans for sticking by them, sharing, "Dear all...Thank you for being with us! #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!" along with photos from opening day.