Haasan left Bollywood over underworld links and black money Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor-filmmaker, shared at an event in 2017 why he chose to leave Bollywood behind.

At that event, he explained that the industry's alleged links to the underworld and widespread black money made him uncomfortable.

In his words, "I didn't want to stay there, either to oppose it or to succumb to the threat."