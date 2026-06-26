Haasan left Bollywood over underworld links and black money
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor-filmmaker, shared at an event in 2017 why he chose to leave Bollywood behind.
At that event, he explained that the industry's alleged links to the underworld and widespread black money made him uncomfortable.
In his words, "I didn't want to stay there, either to oppose it or to succumb to the threat."
Early anti-black-money vow shaped Haasan's career
Haasan said his decision was shaped early on by a commitment, shared with his brother, to avoid black money in films, inspired by cinematographer Vincent.
Even after finding success with hits like Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Saagar in the 1980s, this stand led him to focus mainly on Tamil cinema instead of staying in Bollywood.