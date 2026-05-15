Haasan urges Indian film industry to cut costs amid inflation Entertainment May 15, 2026

Kamal Haasan is urging the Indian film industry to get smarter about spending, especially with costs and inflation rising.

He pointed out that global issues like the West Asia conflict are making things pricier for everyone, including movie fans.

"India too is inevitably feeling the impact of rising fuel, energy, logistics, and production costs. For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures." he shared on X.