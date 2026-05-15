Haasan urges Indian film industry to cut costs amid inflation
Kamal Haasan is urging the Indian film industry to get smarter about spending, especially with costs and inflation rising.
He pointed out that global issues like the West Asia conflict are making things pricier for everyone, including movie fans.
"India too is inevitably feeling the impact of rising fuel, energy, logistics, and production costs. For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures." he shared on X.
Haasan calls for leaner productions
Haasan suggests cutting back on big entourages, unnecessary foreign shoots, and wasteful habits.
He's all for better planning, like reusing materials and saving energy, while still protecting workers' pay and conditions.
He believes some of the best movies were made with discipline, not excess, and hopes the industry will focus more on sustainability going forward.
Haasan to appear with Rajinikanth
Even with these challenges, Haasan isn't slowing down: he'll be seen soon in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 and a new film with Rajinikanth.