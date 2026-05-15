Haasan urges Indian film industry to tackle rising production costs

Haasan: protect workers' pay, trust India

Haasan made it clear that cutting costs shouldn't mean cutting workers' pay or safety.

He also wondered why so many Indian films are shot abroad, saying, "Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, and every honeymoon end in Switzerland? Romance, fortunately, does not require foreign exchange. Indian cinema, and Indians, deserve a little more confidence in themselves and our beautiful country."

Instead, he encouraged filmmakers to trust India's own cultural and natural beauty, making sure every rupee spent really counts without losing creativity or ethics.