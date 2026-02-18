Had to return film offers after recovery: Rana Daggubati

After a year recovering abroad, Rana came back and realized he no longer looked the same. He mentioned an airport moment where someone called him "King Bhallaladeva," which made him realize just how much he'd changed.

How acting helped him through tough times

Rana also talked about feeling disconnected from himself during recovery.

When actor Varun Tej visited, Rana joked that Varun looked more like "that guy was looking more like me that I knew than me" than he did.

He credits his acting experience for helping him get through this identity crisis, saying, "I think if I weren't an actor, I don't know if I would've been able to cope with that."