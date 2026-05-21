Hadid at Cannes in Schiaparelli trompe l'oeil 22,000-hour gown
Entertainment
Bella Hadid made a major statement at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in an ivory Schiaparelli gown that looked like lace but was actually a trompe l'oeil creation.
Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the dress took 130 artisans over 22,000 hours to embroider and appeared at the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Age De Fer.
Gown echoes Birkin, features Roseberry corset
The gown is also a tribute to French style icon Jane Birkin, echoing her bold 1969 look with a deep cutout and black embellishment.
Roseberry added his own twist with a corset, lace-up back, dramatic neckline, and tiered mermaid train, making it one of the most talked-about red carpet moments at Cannes 2026.