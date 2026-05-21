Hadid at Cannes in Schiaparelli trompe l'oeil 22,000-hour gown Entertainment May 21, 2026

Bella Hadid made a major statement at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in an ivory Schiaparelli gown that looked like lace but was actually a trompe l'oeil creation.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the dress took 130 artisans over 22,000 hours to embroider and appeared at the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Age De Fer.