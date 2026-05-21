Hadid wears custom Schiaparelli gown inspired by Birkin at Cannes Entertainment May 21, 2026

Bella Hadid turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival by wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress inspired by Jane Birkin's legendary 1969 look.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the ivory gown took more than 22,000 hours and 130 artisans to create: a true labor of love and fashion history.