Hadid wears custom Schiaparelli gown inspired by Birkin at Cannes
Entertainment
Bella Hadid turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival by wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress inspired by Jane Birkin's legendary 1969 look.
Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the ivory gown took more than 22,000 hours and 130 artisans to create: a true labor of love and fashion history.
Hadid's lace embroidered mermaid gown
The gown featured intricate lace embroidery, a dramatic neckline with a black pendant, and a flowing mermaid train, mixing vintage vibes with Bella's own style.
She wore it to the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Age De Fer, which hits theaters June 10.