'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' due June 5 release

Actor Dhawan teases 1st look

If you're curious about the vibe, Varun announced that the first look will be out on April 13. He even shared some photos with his co-stars on Instagram stories.

With David Dhawan (the mind behind Judwaa and Biwi No. 1) directing and Ramesh Taurani producing for TIPS Films, this one's shaping up to be a colorful ride.