'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' due June 5 release
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: David Dhawan's upcoming rom-com Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now hitting theaters on June 5 instead of April 10.
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, with Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, and Maniesh Paul joining the fun.
It promises a mix of drama and comedy, inspired by the classic song Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1.
Actor Dhawan teases 1st look
If you're curious about the vibe, Varun announced that the first look will be out on April 13. He even shared some photos with his co-stars on Instagram stories.
With David Dhawan (the mind behind Judwaa and Biwi No. 1) directing and Ramesh Taurani producing for TIPS Films, this one's shaping up to be a colorful ride.