The film has a runtime of 136 minutes

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' gets U/A certificate; check runtime

By Isha Sharma 09:26 am May 29, 202609:26 am

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The much-anticipated family entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate, meaning it's suitable for all age groups with parental guidance for kids below 12. The final approved runtime of the movie is 136 minutes or 2 hours and 16 minutes.