'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' gets U/A certificate; check runtime
What's the story
The much-anticipated family entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate, meaning it's suitable for all age groups with parental guidance for kids below 12. The final approved runtime of the movie is 136 minutes or 2 hours and 16 minutes.
Release date
Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's film to clash with 'Peddi'
The Varun Dhawan-starrer is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2026, where it will compete with Ram Charan's Peddi. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, alongside Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, and Rakesh Bedi. It's directed by David Dhawan.
Film's essence
Why makers opted for this specific runtime
Industry insiders revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai were keen on preserving the film's youthful energy and musical narrative. The 136-minute runtime is seen as ideal for a mainstream romantic entertainer, balancing humor and drama effectively. Songs such as WOW, Vyah Karwado Ji, and Chunnari Chunnari (originally from Biwi No. 1)have already increased the buzz.