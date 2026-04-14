'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Varun Dhawan starrer's first look out
What's the story
The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Tuesday, giving a glimpse into the film's quirky and colorful world. The film marks the return of veteran director David Dhawan, with his son Varun Dhawan leading the cast alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The teaser hints at a classic case of romantic chaos, with Varun caught in a complicated love triangle.
Teaser details
What to expect from the film, as per the teaser
The teaser opens with a quirky narrative perspective, told from the viewpoint of two AI-generated toddlers. This distinctive storytelling device instantly infuses the film with intrigue and a playful tone. As the teaser unfolds, it gradually introduces Varun's character Jass and his romantic interests Bani (Thakur) and Preet (Hegde). The toddler's narration teases a "double trouble" scenario, hinting at dual identities or overlapping relationships, a trope often linked to Dhawan's signature style of storytelling.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
Jass bro, ab yeh jawani— Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) April 14, 2026
Now! wala Ishq bass bro!
First look Out
🔗: https://t.co/8S9fb5hKTi#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.#DavidDhawan@RameshTaurani@TipsFilmsInd#Maximilian@Varun_dvn@hegdepooja@mrunal0801@manishpaul03@jimmysheirgill…
Cast details
Supporting cast includes Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday
Apart from the lead trio, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also boasts a star-studded supporting cast. The film features Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rohit Saraf, Rajesh Kumar, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK). It is set to release on May 22, 2026.