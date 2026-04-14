'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Varun Dhawan starrer's first look out

Teaser details

What to expect from the film, as per the teaser

The teaser opens with a quirky narrative perspective, told from the viewpoint of two AI-generated toddlers. This distinctive storytelling device instantly infuses the film with intrigue and a playful tone. As the teaser unfolds, it gradually introduces Varun's character Jass and his romantic interests Bani (Thakur) and Preet (Hegde). The toddler's narration teases a "double trouble" scenario, hinting at dual identities or overlapping relationships, a trope often linked to Dhawan's signature style of storytelling.