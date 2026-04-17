'Vyah Karwado Ji' song out: Varun brings killer dance moves
What's the story
The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released their latest track, Vyah Karwado Ji. The song features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in a colorful and high-energy number filled with dance, fun, and celebration. The track is already being hailed as a banger wedding anthem for the season.
Visual appeal
Dhawan's moves, Thakur's charm make song instantly engaging
The song showcases Dhawan's trademark charisma and energetic moves, while Thakur impresses with her graceful presence. Their chemistry adds to the visual appeal of the song, making it instantly engaging. Dhawan has brought some refreshing energetic steps to the mix under Vijay Ganguly's choreography. The track features vocals by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, who deliver a peppy, feel-good vibe with their voices.
Song details
Lyrics, composition add to track's appeal
The lyrics of Vyah Karwado Ji are penned by Vayu, who has written simple, relatable, and fun lines. The composition by White Noise Collectives gives the track a fresh yet grand sound that sticks instantly. The song celebrates the playful idea of urging someone to get married, wrapped in humor and desi flair. With its catchy hook and upbeat rhythm, it is set to dominate sangeet playlists and wedding dance floors.
Film details
Producer on wedding anthem, film details
Kumar Taurani of Tips Music Ltd. said, "Tips has a vast repertoire and many iconic wedding songs. I feel Vyah Karva Do is going to be another great addition to our lovely catalog and will surely create its place in audiences' happiest memories." Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde and will hit theaters on May 22. The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK).