'Vyah Karwado Ji' song out: Varun brings killer dance moves

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released their latest track, Vyah Karwado Ji. The song features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in a colorful and high-energy number filled with dance, fun, and celebration. The track is already being hailed as a banger wedding anthem for the season.

Visual appeal Dhawan's moves, Thakur's charm make song instantly engaging The song showcases Dhawan's trademark charisma and energetic moves, while Thakur impresses with her graceful presence. Their chemistry adds to the visual appeal of the song, making it instantly engaging. Dhawan has brought some refreshing energetic steps to the mix under Vijay Ganguly's choreography. The track features vocals by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, who deliver a peppy, feel-good vibe with their voices.

Song details Lyrics, composition add to track's appeal The lyrics of Vyah Karwado Ji are penned by Vayu, who has written simple, relatable, and fun lines. The composition by White Noise Collectives gives the track a fresh yet grand sound that sticks instantly. The song celebrates the playful idea of urging someone to get married, wrapped in humor and desi flair. With its catchy hook and upbeat rhythm, it is set to dominate sangeet playlists and wedding dance floors.

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