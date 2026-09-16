'Haiwaan' is slow but steady; earns ₹13cr worldwide

Haiwaan opened with ₹3cr, followed by ₹2.5cr and ₹1.85cr over the weekend. The film's collections remained steady on Tuesday (Day 5) due to discounted ticket prices.

Despite its lackluster performance, the film has managed to maintain its earnings since release.

It is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam and also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.