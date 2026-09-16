'Haiwaan' is slow but steady; earns ₹13cr worldwide
What's the story
The Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has reportedly earned a total of ₹8.75cr in India after five days of release. The film's collection on Tuesday (Day 5) remained unchanged from the previous day at ₹0.7cr across 2,976 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹10.46cr and overseas collections to ₹3.15cr, pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹13.61cr per Sacnilk report.
Collection breakdown
Film's collection remained steady due to discounted ticket prices
Haiwaan opened with ₹3cr, followed by ₹2.5cr and ₹1.85cr over the weekend. The film's collections remained steady on Tuesday (Day 5) due to discounted ticket prices.
Despite its lackluster performance, the film has managed to maintain its earnings since release.
It is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam and also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.
Film overview
Story of blind caretaker Shyam
Haiwaan is a story about a blind caretaker, Shyam, who gets falsely accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan. As the vengeful killer Parshuram hunts for Pradhan's hidden daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and races to save her.
The film has received mixed reviews from critics.