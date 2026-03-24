Hansal Mehta's 'Khana Dil Se' is powered by AI

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta , who revolutionized cookery shows on Indian television with Khana Khazana, is set to return to the genre with an innovative project, revealed IANS. The new show, titled Khana Dil Se - An AI Journey Through India's Kitchen, will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The teaser for this unique episodic series was released on Tuesday, and it promises a deep dive into India's culinary heritage through the lens of AI.

Show details The show aims to explore India's culinary heritage The show is a collaboration between Mehta's True Story Films and Collective Studios. It seeks to explore India through its kitchens, tracing stories of migration, memory, and identity through recipes passed down over generations. The AI will not only be a visual tool but also a collaborator in the storytelling process. Indian Master Chef Shamsher Ahmed will join the team as a subject matter expert and culinary consultant for this venture.

Filmmaker's perspective 'Food is memory,' says Mehta Speaking about the show, Mehta said in a statement, "Food is memory. When you cook something from another culture, you are not just following a recipe; you are stepping into a piece of someone else's life." "A recipe carries within it an entire history: of land, of migration, of a grandmother's hands. These are probably humanity's most durable cultural documents."

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