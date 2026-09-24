Hansen considers legal action over 'Primetime' use of his name
Chris Hansen, known for hosting To Catch a Predator, is calling out the upcoming movie Primetime, where Robert Pattinson plays him, since it was made without his involvement.
Hansen's frustrated enough to consider legal action over how the film uses his name and branding, but he's made it clear there's no bad blood with Pattinson himself.
Meanwhile, director Lance Oppenheim hopes Hansen will eventually give the film a chance.
'Primetime' inspired by 2007 'Esquire' article
Primetime draws inspiration from a 2007 Esquire article about Hansen's NBC days and skips direct input from him to keep its own creative spin.
Oppenheim first got interested after seeing a South Park parody of the show (thanks in part to his wife arranging a Cameo from Hansen).
The movie just got a standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere and hits theaters September 25.