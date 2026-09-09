Hansen not thrilled by 'Primetime' inspired by his work
Chris Hansen, the guy behind To Catch a Predator, is not thrilled about Primetime, a new movie starring Robert Pattinson and inspired by Hansen's work.
He wasn't involved in the project and only found out about it a day before the first trailer dropped in May.
Hansen calls 'Primetime' an insult
Hansen criticized Primetime for turning his real-life efforts against child exploitation into what he called "essentially a horror film," saying it felt like "an insult" to those fighting for good.
He also pointed out that production company A24 did approach him, even though they used his story as inspiration.
Still, he had kind words for Pattinson, calling him talented but caught in a tough spot without proper collaboration.
'Primetime' receives Venice standing ovation
Despite the controversy, Primetime got a standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere and is set to hit theaters September 25.
A24 hasn't commented yet.