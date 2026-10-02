'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹317.33cr India net and ₹414cr worldwide
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is still pulling crowds even after 56 days in theaters.
The film just crossed ₹317.33 crore in India net and has made a massive ₹414 crore worldwide.
Its Thursday collection actually went up from the day before, pretty rare this late into a run.
'Hanuman Ansh' adds over ₹29cr
Even in its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh added over ₹29 crore, showing people are still interested.
Night shows saw 29.15% occupancy with 177,085 footfalls on Day 56 alone across 4,345 shows.
The movie is based on Chaturvedi's book about Neem Karoli Baba and is planned as the first part of a trilogy, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwwari, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, and Neha Paranjpe, a mix of spiritual journey and box office success that's clearly connecting with audiences.