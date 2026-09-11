'Hanuman Ansh' remains strong; nears ₹200cr mark after Day 35

The film's fifth week started with a collection of ₹10cr on Friday, which then jumped over the weekend. Saturday saw earnings of ₹16.5cr, followed by ₹22.75cr on Sunday.

The collections returned to the ₹10cr mark during the weekdays with Monday and Tuesday bringing in ₹10cr and ₹10.75cr respectively, before Wednesday's earnings were ₹10.25cr and Thursday's were ₹10cr again!