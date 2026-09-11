'Hanuman Ansh' remains strong; nears ₹200cr mark after Day 35
What's the story
The film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, has continued its impressive run at the box office. On its fifth Thursday (Day 35), the movie raked in ₹10cr in India net, taking its total collection to ₹163.13cr. Despite a slight dip of 2.4% from Wednesday's earnings of ₹10.25cr, the film remains strong in its fifth week with a total collection of ₹90.25cr during this period alone!
Box office performance
'Hanuman Ansh' minted ₹90cr in its 5th week
The film's fifth week started with a collection of ₹10cr on Friday, which then jumped over the weekend. Saturday saw earnings of ₹16.5cr, followed by ₹22.75cr on Sunday.
The collections returned to the ₹10cr mark during the weekdays with Monday and Tuesday bringing in ₹10cr and ₹10.75cr respectively, before Wednesday's earnings were ₹10.25cr and Thursday's were ₹10cr again!
Show statistics
Overall occupancy for 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 35% across 7,664 shows on its 35th day. The Hindi2D version of the movie saw an overall occupancy of 34.47%.
Morning shows had a lower occupancy rate at 14.08%, while afternoon shows stood at 31.85%.
Evening shows saw a spike in audience attendance with 39.38% occupancy, and night shows registered the highest at an impressive 48.85%.
Collection growth
Weekly breakdown of the film's collections
The film's weekly collections have shown a sharp increase as its theatrical run progressed.
Week 1 ended with ₹1.08cr, while Week 2 contributed ₹40L. Week 3 saw a major jump to ₹10.4cr, which further increased in Week 4 with earnings of ₹61cr.
Now, after five weeks of release, the film has raked in an impressive total of ₹163.13cr in India net collection!
The gross haul domestically stands at ₹192.75cr.