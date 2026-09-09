'Hanuman Ansh' grosses ₹170cr on ₹2cr budget in India

The film opened small with only ₹10 lakh on day one, but thanks to strong word-of-mouth, it skyrocketed over the next month.

By day 33, Hanuman Ansh had grossed over ₹169 crore and made headlines for its huge fifth weekend, earning ₹49.25 crore net.

With an international release coming up on September 11, this underdog hit keeps setting a new benchmark and connecting with audiences through its emotional story.