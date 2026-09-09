'Hanuman Ansh' grosses ₹170cr on ₹2cr budget in India
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual drama about Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has made a compelling case for being the most successful Hindi film of 2026.
Made on just ₹2 crore, it's pulled in a massive ₹170 crore at the Indian box office, making it a case study in box-office efficiency.
'Hanuman Ansh' posts ₹49.25cr 5th weekend
The film opened small with only ₹10 lakh on day one, but thanks to strong word-of-mouth, it skyrocketed over the next month.
By day 33, Hanuman Ansh had grossed over ₹169 crore and made headlines for its huge fifth weekend, earning ₹49.25 crore net.
With an international release coming up on September 11, this underdog hit keeps setting a new benchmark and connecting with audiences through its emotional story.