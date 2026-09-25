'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹300cr Indian net milestone after 49 days

The film had a quiet first two weeks but picked up big time in week three, jumping from just ₹1.48 crore to over ₹10 crore as word spread.

By week four, it pulled in another ₹28.25 crore in just three days.

With Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand leading, its heartfelt storytelling and strong performances have clearly struck a chord with audiences across generations.