'Hanuman Ansh' to release in Telugu October 9 after 400cr
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, the hit spiritual drama about Neem Karoli Baba, is finally coming to Telugu screens on October 9.
The film has already made waves with over ₹400 crore at the global box office and was originally supposed to release in September.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, it's been getting a lot of attention for its engaging story.
'Hanuman Ansh' delayed by Srinivas exit
The Telugu release got pushed back after Trivikram Srinivas left the project, which also meant canceling a planned teaser event in Hyderabad.
Now, with Hombale Films leading the way, fans can mark their calendars for October 9.
Shobhinaw Satyaa stars as Neem Karoli Baba, joined by Vihaan Shedege and Poornima Tiwari, so expect a strong cast and plenty of buzz around this one.